Can you identify any of the people in this picture?

Salmon Arm High School class of 1915 or 1916 taken at high water at the wharf. What is the special occasion? Our students are unidentified. Can you help? Email the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image from the Denis Marshall collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

