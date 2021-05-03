Shuswap history in pictures: Grandmother’s Day

Grandmother’s Day at Mt. Ida Hall. Who made the hats to honour the grannies? The archivist would like to know! Models are: Mrs. Mason, Mrs. J. Dolan, Elsie Paterson, Mrs. Stoner, Hetty Jackson, Ella Garbutt and Mrs. T. Hobbs. Date: June 6, 1945. When the day was marked again in 1949, there were special honours reported in the Observer. Mrs. H. Donnelly was the oldest grandmother, Mrs. Frank Maki the youngest and Mrs. Anthony had the most grandchildren! Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

