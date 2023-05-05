The Grindrod girls basketball team, 1955. Front row, left to right: Marion Handcock, Lila Cullum, Betty Darbyshire, Irene Karras, Lois Attwood, Myrna Smaha. Back row, left to right: Kay Mikalishen, ??, Alice Stevens, Mary Matlock, Evelyn Mikalishen, Phyllis Darbyshire. Photo from the historical photograph collection of the Enderby and District Museum and Archives.
Shuswap history in pictures: Grindrod girls basketball team
Photo from 1955
