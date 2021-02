Employees of W.J. Wilcox at the WX ranch in Salmon Arm.

These gentlemen worked for W.J. Wilcox at the WX ranch in Salmon Arm. Were they commissioning a portrait to send home? Rex Lingford shot this photograph near his Enderby Studio sometime between 1909 and 1910. Image courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

