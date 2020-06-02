Shuswap history in pictures: Hellenic Dry Cleaners

Combining their talents to put up a new sign for another new business are Ed Taggart (left) and Otto Pfannschmidt Sr. at right. Photo taken April 2, 1980. Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection and courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Combining their talents to put up a new sign for another new business are Ed Taggart (left) and Otto Pfannschmidt Sr. at right. Photo taken April 2, 1980. Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection and courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Play outdoors

Read more: Wharf inextricably linked to Salmon Arm’s history

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm