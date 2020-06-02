Combining their talents to put up a new sign for another new business are Ed Taggart (left) and Otto Pfannschmidt Sr. at right. Photo taken April 2, 1980. Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection and courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Shuswap history in pictures: Hellenic Dry Cleaners
Ed Taggart and Otto Pfannschmidt Sr. install sign
Combining their talents to put up a new sign for another new business are Ed Taggart (left) and Otto Pfannschmidt Sr. at right. Photo taken April 2, 1980. Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection and courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
#Salmon Arm
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here