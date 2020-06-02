Combining their talents to put up a new sign for another new business are Ed Taggart (left) and Otto Pfannschmidt Sr. at right. Photo taken April 2, 1980. Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection and courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Shuswap history in pictures: Hellenic Dry Cleaners

Ed Taggart and Otto Pfannschmidt Sr. install sign

Combining their talents to put up a new sign for another new business are Ed Taggart (left) and Otto Pfannschmidt Sr. at right. Photo taken April 2, 1980. Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection and courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Most Read