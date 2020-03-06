Shuswap history in pictures: Hockey greats

Uniformly fitted out, the legendary Maw’s Jam Eaters sported team insignia that topped all Salmon Arm rivals, leading to the city hockey league title in 1939/1940. Back row: Art Kinsey, Cecil Smith, Ken Cummings, Meb Vye, Lawrence Perry, Roland Jamieson, Jack Jamieson, Hugh Tinney, Bill Fell, Wilfred Worth and Dick Sladen. Front: Lance Hodgkins, Ted Morton, Mrs. E.M. McEwan Photograph courtesy Ken Cummings, Denis Marshall Collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Fitted out in uniform, the legendary Maw’s Jam Eaters topped all Salmon Arm rivals, leading to the city hockey league title in 1939/1940. Back row: Art Kinsey, Cecil Smith, Ken Cummings, Meb Vye, Lawrence Perry, Roland Jamieson, Jack Jamieson, Hugh Tinney, Bill Fell, Wilfred Worth and Dick Sladen. Front: Lance Hodgkins, Ted Morton, Mrs. E. M. McEwan. Photograph courtesy Ken Cummings, Denis Marshall Collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

