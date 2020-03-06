Shuswap history in pictures: Hockey greats

Fitted out in uniform, the legendary Maw’s Jam Eaters topped all Salmon Arm rivals, leading to the city hockey league title in 1939/1940. Back row: Art Kinsey, Cecil Smith, Ken Cummings, Meb Vye, Lawrence Perry, Roland Jamieson, Jack Jamieson, Hugh Tinney, Bill Fell, Wilfred Worth and Dick Sladen. Front: Lance Hodgkins, Ted Morton, Mrs. E. M. McEwan. Photograph courtesy Ken Cummings, Denis Marshall Collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
