Uniformly fitted out, the legendary Maw’s Jam Eaters sported team insignia that topped all Salmon Arm rivals, leading to the city hockey league title in 1939/1940. Back row: Art Kinsey, Cecil Smith, Ken Cummings, Meb Vye, Lawrence Perry, Roland Jamieson, Jack Jamieson, Hugh Tinney, Bill Fell, Wilfred Worth and Dick Sladen. Front: Lance Hodgkins, Ted Morton, Mrs. E.M. McEwan Photograph courtesy Ken Cummings, Denis Marshall Collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Shuswap history in pictures: Hockey greats

Salmon Arm’s legendary Maw’s Jam Eaters

Fitted out in uniform, the legendary Maw’s Jam Eaters topped all Salmon Arm rivals, leading to the city hockey league title in 1939/1940. Back row: Art Kinsey, Cecil Smith, Ken Cummings, Meb Vye, Lawrence Perry, Roland Jamieson, Jack Jamieson, Hugh Tinney, Bill Fell, Wilfred Worth and Dick Sladen. Front: Lance Hodgkins, Ted Morton, Mrs. E. M. McEwan. Photograph courtesy Ken Cummings, Denis Marshall Collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Wharf inextricably linked to Salmon Arm’s history

Read more: Our history in pictures: 50 years hitched

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend
Next story
Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

Just Posted

Taking a stand against Douglas-fir beetle in Shuswap’s South Canoe trails

City collaborates on logging to help reduce wildfire fuel and prevent more damage from forest pest

Salmon Arm cosmetics company gets boost from B.C. business awards

Canoe-based MisMacK Clean Cosmetics thrilled with exposure from gala

Salmon Arm man is 600th in line for Virgin Galactic space flight

Longtime adrenaline junkie believes space flight to be the thrill-seeking pinnacle

Trio of Shuswap firefighters to gear up for 55-storey fundraiser

Annual stair-climb event at Calgary’s Bow building to benefit cancer patients

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

The night was hosted by the SAFE Society and The Shuswap Pie Company

Masks sold out in Vernon amid growing COVID-19 concerns

Medical supplies stores say masks, hand sanitizer flew off the shelves; suppliers can’t keep up with demand

Dead moose found on Rutland property in Kelowna

Property owners suspects the moose was either shot or poisoned

BREAKING: Ten-year-old boy rescued from manhole in Westbank

The boy is reported to have been taken to hospital by ambulance

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Shuswap history in pictures: Hockey greats

Salmon Arm’s legendary Maw’s Jam Eaters

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend

Participants pitched and developed entrepreneurial ideas during 54-hour initiative

Second lottery win in North Okanagan for same draw

Lynyrd-Skynyrd fan picks up $75,000 on BC/49, yet $2 million ticket purchased in Courtenay still to be claimed

Most Read