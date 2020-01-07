Shuswap history in pictures: Hockey in Canoe

The Canoe hockey team of 1912 pose for a photo. Back row: Coach Tom Pegg, Murd MacKay, Alex Sweeten, Gordon Chaplin, Bruce MacKay and John Lund. Front row: Mervyn Tetlock, Jim Tetlock and Leo McLeod. Image courtesy the Denis Marshall Collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map