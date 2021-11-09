Shuswap history in pictures: Holliday’s ice cream parlour

Holliday’s ice cream parlour on Front Street in 1913. Decorated with bunting and greenery like its neighbours. What was the event? R.W. Holliday also operated the Maple Leaf Dairy on Rotton Row. Author Denis Marshall writes, “When the call to arms was issued in August 1914, Holliday, no doubt expecting an early end to hostilities, offered to supply free milk to families of servicemen on war duty. About the same time Billy Holliday opened an ice cream parlour adjacent to the Vernon Army camp… One day in 1916 he closed the Vernon outlet and a week later enlisted for three years overseas duty with the Canadian Forestry Battalion.” Image courtesy the Rena Periton collection in the archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

