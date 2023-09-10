Shuswap history in pictures: Hospitality award

A surprised Hilda Hoas (nee Niemi) accepts congratulations from Gordon Mackie, when she received the Hospitality Award on Friday, Jan. 26, 1978, at the annual Chamber of Commerce meeting. Mrs. Hoas was born in Sicamous and is employed by the Bank of Montreal as liability clerk. Hilda said, “I didn’t have a clue that I would receive an award.” Photo courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society’s archived Jan. 31, 1979, edition of Eagle Valley News.

historyMuseumSicamous