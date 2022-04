Hot in the net, that’s Tracy Kulak of Clem’s who allowed only 19 goals during the entire regular season in the local Pee Wee Pups division. He and his team mates advanced to the finals with a 5-1 victory over Ames Paints. Photo from the March 19, 1975 Observer. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Hot in the net, that’s Tracy Kulak of Clem’s who allowed only 19 goals during the entire regular season in the local Pee Wee Pups division. He and his team mates advanced to the finals with a 5-1 victory over Ames Paints. Photo from the March 19, 1975 Observer. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Hockey in Canoe

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armhistory