Shuswap history in pictures: House fire in Salmon Arm

From the May 14, 1975 Observer: A fire that started shortly before seven Friday evening destroyed the home of Rod Kyles and family of South Canoe. Local firemen battled the blaze for close to two hours but could not contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and trees. The blaze was believed to have spread from a wood stove. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.