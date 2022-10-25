From the March 19, 1975 Observer: “‘It is so senseless, I can’t understand it,’ was the reaction of Fred Gorse of Gorse Marina after vandals caused some $300-$400 damage to his van between 5 pm and midnight Saturday. Those responsible smashed eight windows, reflectors, head lights, and tail lights, then ripped off and smashed mirrors and windshield wipers. The same kind of malicious damage occurred early Thursday morning when rock-throwing vandals smashed a plate glass window at Clem’s Sports Centre, causing an estimated $500 damage.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

From the March 19, 1975 Observer: “‘It is so senseless, I can’t understand it,’ was the reaction of Fred Gorse of Gorse Marina after vandals caused some $300-$400 damage to his van between 5 pm and midnight Saturday. Those responsible smashed eight windows, reflectors, head lights, and tail lights, then ripped off and smashed mirrors and windshield wipers. The same kind of malicious damage occurred early Thursday morning when rock-throwing vandals smashed a plate glass window at Clem’s Sports Centre, causing an estimated $500 damage.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: ‘It’s so senseless’

From the March 19, 1975 Observer: “‘It is so senseless, I can’t understand it,’ was the reaction of Fred Gorse of Gorse Marina after vandals caused some $300-$400 damage to his van between 5 pm and midnight Saturday. Those responsible smashed eight windows, reflectors, head lights, and tail lights, then ripped off and smashed mirrors and windshield wipers. The same kind of malicious damage occurred early Thursday morning when rock-throwing vandals smashed a plate glass window at Clem’s Sports Centre, causing an estimated $500 damage.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Landslide along Highway 1

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armhistory

Previous story
More snow for Vernon ski resort

Just Posted

Runners head out of Salmon Arm from Klahani Park during the Lewiston Ultra Marathon in September 2019. (File photo)
Shuswap Ultra running event sprints back to Shuswap in June 2023

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery hosts the exhibition A Place to Belong to Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (File photo)
Column: Authenticity, equality shouldn’t have to be sacrificed in order to belong

Council Report. (File photo)
Council Report: Four recent decisions that will guide approaches of Salmon Arm council

Tracey Kutschker, director/curator at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, describes details of the gallery’s Cultural Mapping Research Project, which features 18 maps created about feeling a sense of belonging while navigating Salmon Arm’s downtown. The exhibition continues through to Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Making Salmon Arm home: Art gallery researches safety for LGBTQ residents