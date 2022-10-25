Shuswap history in pictures: ‘It’s so senseless’

From the March 19, 1975 Observer: “‘It is so senseless, I can’t understand it,’ was the reaction of Fred Gorse of Gorse Marina after vandals caused some $300-$400 damage to his van between 5 pm and midnight Saturday. Those responsible smashed eight windows, reflectors, head lights, and tail lights, then ripped off and smashed mirrors and windshield wipers. The same kind of malicious damage occurred early Thursday morning when rock-throwing vandals smashed a plate glass window at Clem’s Sports Centre, causing an estimated $500 damage.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

