Standing next to a load of logs ready to leave the landing are J.W. (Jack) Brooke and his crew: Hugh Linville, Gordon Turner and Jim Hodgins. Photo, taken circa 1960-63, from the Denis Marshall collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Standing next to a load of logs ready to leave the landing are J.W. (Jack) Brooke and his crew: Hugh Linville, Gordon Turner and Jim Hodgins. Photo, taken circa 1960-63, from the Denis Marshall collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Column: Shuswap lumberjacks uphold region’s logging heritage

Read more: Logging truck loses load, blocks traffic in North Shuswap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shuswap Lake