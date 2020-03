A look back to when steam power was used to get around Shuswap Lake

A lake boat under a full head of steam on Shuswap Lake. (Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society)

This photo from the archives of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society takes a look back to when steam-powered stern wheelers were the best method of transportation available for those travelling between communities on the shore of Shuswap Lake.

