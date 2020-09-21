In this photo taken in the 1940s, Mike and Norah Pottie relax on the Moira J. near Mowitch Tunnel. The boat belonged to John Tapson Jones so no wonder Mike was smiling. He was out for the day and being treated royally. Image courtesy John Pottie and the Denis Marshall collection/archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

Shuswap history in pictures: Leisurely cruise

Mike and Norah Pottie relax on the Moira J.

In this photo taken in the 1940s, Mike and Norah Pottie relax on the Moira J. near Mowitch Tunnel. The boat belonged to John Tapson Jones so no wonder Mike was smiling. He was out for the day and being treated royally. Image courtesy John Pottie and the Denis Marshall collection/archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Shuswap Lake

