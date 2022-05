“Log sawing contest at Seymour Arm Fall Fair, 1995,” is the title of this photo from the Collings Home Seymour Arm photo series in the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society archives. Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society photo

“Log sawing contest at Seymour Arm Fall Fair, 1995,” is the title of this photo from the Collings Home Seymour Arm photo series in the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society archives. Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society photo

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Logrolling at Fletcher Park pool

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

historyShuswap