Art Murray, in the striped shirt, dumps Herb Marcolli to win the final of the Birling event at the Fletcher Park pool. Photo, from the Salmon Arm Observer, June 4, 1975, courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

#Salmon Armhistory