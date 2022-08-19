The Malakwa Ladies Football Team is the title of this photo from 1915. Back Row: Bessie Blais, Lily Anderson, Mrs. Demsey, Mrs. McGlone, Mrs. Hiper; front row: Enid Scallon, Mabel Rittan, Florence Blais, Murial Humphrey; sitting: Mrs. Sandstrom, Sarah Baynes, Beulah Mizon. Photo from the Centennial Album, courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society
Shuswap history in pictures: Malakwa Ladies Football Team
The Malakwa Ladies Football Team is the title of this photo from 1915. Back Row: Bessie Blais, Lily Anderson, Mrs. Demsey, Mrs. McGlone, Mrs. Hiper; front row: Enid Scallon, Mabel Rittan, Florence Blais, Murial Humphrey; sitting: Mrs. Sandstrom, Sarah Baynes, Beulah Mizon. Photo from the Centennial Album, courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society
newsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
historyShuswapSicamous