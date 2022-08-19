The Malakwa Ladies Football Team is the title of this photo from 1915. Back Row: Bessie Blais, Lily Anderson, Mrs. Demsey, Mrs. McGlone, Mrs. Hiper; front row: Enid Scallon, Mabel Rittan, Florence Blais, Murial Humphrey; sitting: Mrs. Sandstrom, Sarah Baynes, Beulah Mizon. <em>Photo from the Centennial Album, courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society</em>

The Malakwa Ladies Football Team is the title of this photo from 1915. Back Row: Bessie Blais, Lily Anderson, Mrs. Demsey, Mrs. McGlone, Mrs. Hiper; front row: Enid Scallon, Mabel Rittan, Florence Blais, Murial Humphrey; sitting: Mrs. Sandstrom, Sarah Baynes, Beulah Mizon. Photo from the Centennial Album, courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society

Shuswap history in pictures: Malakwa Ladies Football Team

The Malakwa Ladies Football Team is the title of this photo from 1915. Back Row: Bessie Blais, Lily Anderson, Mrs. Demsey, Mrs. McGlone, Mrs. Hiper; front row: Enid Scallon, Mabel Rittan, Florence Blais, Murial Humphrey; sitting: Mrs. Sandstrom, Sarah Baynes, Beulah Mizon. Photo from the Centennial Album, courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society

Read more: Shuswap History in Pictures: On the diamond

Read more: Salmon Arm history in pictures: Engine troubles?

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

historyShuswapSicamous

Previous story
Friends, family rally in Tour de Cure to support Kelowna woman diagnosed with cancer

Just Posted

Two Canoe residents write to Salmon Arm council at the end of July about the dangers of a blind corner where 70th Avenue NE intersects with 46th Street NE. (City of Salmon Arm photo)
Canoe residents request sidewalk from Salmon Arm council for ‘blind corner’

Evan Parliament has over 30 years of experience working with municipal governments. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
City of Revelstoke hires former Sicamous CAO on interim basis

BC Timber Sales is proceeding with salvage logging operations in the Wiseman Creek and Sicamous Creek watershed despite concerns raised by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (CSRD photo)
Salvage logging to proceed near Sicamous despite concerns of regional district

New York City singer/songwriter Willie Nile with lead guitarist and vocalist Jimi Bones, drummer Jon Weber and bass guitarist Johnny Pisano rock Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on Aug. 16, 2022. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Photos: Willie Nile inspires Salmon Arm audience with rocking, heartfelt performance