Married men versus singles face off for a game of shinny on the Salmon Arm lakefront. Photographed by Frank Duncan, circa 1913-1915. Image Courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Shuswap history in pictures: Married versus single

Unusual game of shinny unfolds in Frank Duncan photograph

Married men versus single men face off for a game of shinny on Salmon Arm’s lakefront.

Photographed by Frank Duncan circa 1913-1915. Image Courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Shuswap Lake

