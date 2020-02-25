Shuswap history in pictures: Married versus single

Unusual game of shinny unfolds in Frank Duncan photograph

Married men versus singles face off for a game of shinny on the Salmon Arm lakefront. Photographed by Frank Duncan, circa 1913-1915. Image Courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

