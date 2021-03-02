Shuswap history in pictures: Miss Salmon Arm

Lorraine Hunter and Ruth Yeomans smile for the camera at the No Parking Taxi Stand in front of the Montebello Hotel in 1949. A search through the Observer index in the archives provides some information. Both Lorraine and Ruth were contestants in the Miss Salmon Arm contest that same year. A total of eight young women competed, but Ruth Reid won the title. What is the story behind this archival photograph? Does anyone know? Contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

