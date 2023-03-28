From the Dec. 15, 1982 Observer: “NEW BUSINESS – Kathy and Bob Dunn recently moved to Salmon Arm and have started up an automatic transmission business on Power Ave. Dunn has years of experience in fixing automatic transmissions.” <em>Image courtesy the Observer Collection in the archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.</em>

From the Dec. 15, 1982 Observer: “NEW BUSINESS – Kathy and Bob Dunn recently moved to Salmon Arm and have started up an automatic transmission business on Power Ave. Dunn has years of experience in fixing automatic transmissions.” Image courtesy the Observer Collection in the archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: New business

From the Dec. 15, 1982 Observer

