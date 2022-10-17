From the April 16, 1975 Observer: “Salmon Arm has a new street sweeper this week: a $29,500 dual control Wayne 977AH, the first of its kind to be delivered in Canada. The big machine, with two gutter brooms, main broom, and three yard sweepings carrying capacity, replaces an old Wayne bought by the former village 15 years ago. <em>Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum</em>

Shuswap history in pictures: New street sweeper

From the April 16, 1975 Observer: “Salmon Arm has a new street sweeper this week: a $29,500 dual control Wayne 977AH, the first of its kind to be delivered in Canada. The big machine, with two gutter brooms, main broom, and three yard sweepings carrying capacity, replaces an old Wayne bought by the former village 15 years ago. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

