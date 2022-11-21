Shuswap history in pictures: North Canoe Elementary volleyball tourney winners

From the Dec. 15, 1982 Observer: “The North Canoe Elementary School girls volleyball squad won the invitational volleyball tourney at M.V. Beattie Elementary School in Enderby. On the squad are Terry-Jo Everest, Sharlene Barney, Corrinna Favell and Kari Koldingnes. In the back row from left are Cindy Johnson, Cheri Person, Debbie Kriese, Michelle Rasmuson and coach Pat Duncan. Missing from the picture is Ronda Crooks. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer Collection, archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

