This image was shot between 1909 and 1914 and thought to be of a farm either in the Mt. Ida District or the Salmon Valley. Can you help identify the people or location? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with the details.

Photographer Rex Lingford signed this negative RL. He arrived in the Shuswap in the spring of 1909, set up shop above McGuire Hall, and painted a sign on the roof that could be seen from the water. He took advantage of a great marketing opportunity and caught the eyes of passengers travelling by paddlewheel.

Image courtesy the Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

