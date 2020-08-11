Thought to be 1918, this photograph was taken by Nina Stirling at the wharf in Salmon Arm. Unfortunately, the subjects are unidentified. Imagine wearing a suit and tie for a stroll around town. Was it a special occasion? Image courtesy the Archives Room at R.J. Haney Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: On the wharf
Photo thought to have been taken in 1918
