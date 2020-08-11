Thought to be 1918, this photograph was taken by Nina Stirling at the wharf in Salmon Arm. Unfortunately, the subjects are unidentified. Imagine wearing a suit and tie for a stroll around town. Was it a special occasion? Image courtesy the Archives Room at R.J. Haney Village and Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: On the wharf

Photo thought to have been taken in 1918

Thought to be 1918, this photograph was taken by Nina Stirling at the wharf in Salmon Arm. Unfortunately, the subjects are unidentified. Imagine wearing a suit and tie for a stroll around town. Was it a special occasion? Image courtesy the Archives Room at R.J. Haney Village and Museum.

#Salmon Arm

