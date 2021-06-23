Shuswap history in pictures: Overlooking the “new” high school

Do you know when this photo was taken? The Shamrock Motel is present so that means the image was shot before 1980. The “new” hospital opened in 1959 and high school opened in1961. There’s no Kinsmen fountain, so the date can be narrowed down to pre-1965. What year was the band room added on to the high school? Contact archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. (Photo courtesy the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

Do you know when this photo was taken? The Shamrock Motel is present so that means the image was shot before 1980. The “new” hospital opened in 1959 and high school opened in 1961. There’s no Kinsmen fountain, so the date can be narrowed down to pre-1965. What year was the band room added on to the high school? Contact archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

