Shuswap history in pictures: Photographic memory

When Marjorie and Earl Tomyn opened a photography studio in Salmon Arm in 1976, they were excited. Earl had a lot of photography and darkroom experience. He had attended the Falk School of Professional Photography in Maryville, Missouri. He had also worked at the Fairview Post, the Edmonton Journal, and in several photography studios in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Minnesota. Earl’s Photo Studio closed in 1993. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
