Shuswap history in pictures: picnic

Who are these people, what was the occasion?

This lovely image is from the Robinson collection but the people, photographer, date of the image and the occasion are unknown. Any help identifying this group would be appreciated. Contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image from the Denis Marshall/Robinson collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

history