“1949 parade scenes recall a different Salmon Arm downtown. [This] photograph shows Vernon’s McIntosh Girls’ Pipe Band at the corner of Alexander Avenue and Front Street,” author Denis Marshall writes. Image courtesy the Denis Marshall collection in the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

#Salmon Armhistory