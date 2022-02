Dave Belway is seen accepting old plates for the Rotary Club License swap in 1969. But who was he swapping license plates with? This image ran in the Dec. 27, 1989, Observer in the Early Files section. The photo is from the Salmon Arm Observer Collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

