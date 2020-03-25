Shuswap history in pictures: Play outdoors

Remember when hockey happened outdoors? Skating on Hucul Pond, January

1976. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage

Village.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Hockey in Canoe

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Hockey greats

#Salmon Arm

Most Read