Shuswap history in pictures: Queen of Salmon Arm

Eight candidates compete for the title of Queen of Salmon Arm. Participating this year are: (back row, l-r) Pam Cave, Miss Fall Fair; Heather Henderson, Miss Community Association; Shelley Ames, Miss Kinsmen; Louise Laas, Miss J Lanes; Front row Barbara Williams, Miss Chamber of Commerce; Laura Garrett, Miss Canadian Legion; Cheryl Hammer, Miss Elks. May 22, 1975. Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

