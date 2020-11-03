Shuswap history in pictures: Rail stop

One of the curator’s favourite photos, this crisp black and white shot features the bandstand that was across the road from Bedford’s Pharmacy (the Toronto Dominion Bank). Imagine the photographer hanging out a second storey window to record this scene. The entertainment: soldiers marching during a staged exercise and a break from their rail journey. Where were they headed? Image is from the Denis Marshall collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

