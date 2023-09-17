Raindrops are falling on my head! Hiding under an umbrella is Yvette Gaudet, salesclerk at Macleods Store, Parkland Centre. The store suffered a flash flood on Wednesday morning when a frozen drain pipe broke on the roof resulting in water covering about half of the floor area. The store was evacuated for a short time while the damage was repaired. An undetermined amount of damage to school supplies and novelties was recorded. Photo courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society’s archived Feb. 14, 1979 edition of the Eagle Valley News.

Shuswap history in pictures: Raindrops keep fallin’ on my head

Photo from Feb. 14, 1979 Eagle Valley News

Photo courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society’s archived Feb. 14, 1979 edition of the Eagle Valley News.

Shuswap history in pictures: Recreation centre executives

