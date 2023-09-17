New executive for the Sicamous Recreation Centre Committee, 1979. Front row, left to right: past president Hank Fourt, president Rollie Durocher, vice-president Don Larsen. Back row: Jerry Handy, Tim Smith, treasurer Gene Sexsmith, Dale Ratzlaff, Colleen Carr, Basil Cross. Missing: secretary Jo-Ann Sexsmith, Bryon Smith, George Levine, Lawrence Harvey and Doug McDonald. (Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society’s archived Feb. 14, 1979, edition of Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap history in pictures: Recreation centre executives
Photo from Feb. 14, 1979 Eagle Valley News
