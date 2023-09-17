Shuswap history in pictures: Recreation centre executives

New executive for the Sicamous Recreation Centre Committee, 1979. Front row, left to right: past president Hank Fourt, president Rollie Durocher, vice-president Don Larsen. Back row: Jerry Handy, Tim Smith, treasurer Gene Sexsmith, Dale Ratzlaff, Colleen Carr, Basil Cross. Missing: secretary Jo-Ann Sexsmith, Bryon Smith, George Levine, Lawrence Harvey and Doug McDonald. (Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society’s archived Feb. 14, 1979, edition of Eagle Valley News)

