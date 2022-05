From the June 4, 1975 Observer: “Four year olds Patti Winslow and Nancy Young recently registered for kindergarten classes that will commence in September. It is expected that a large class of both kindergarten and grade one pupils will be attending area schools in the fall.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

