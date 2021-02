There were no images of Salmon Arm’s wood clad fire hall on Shuswap in the community archives until this digital image of the Reid family was donated. Image, circa 1930s, from the Phil Wright collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Back to school

Read more: Wharf inextricably linked to Salmon Arm’s history

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

history