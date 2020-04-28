Shuswap history in pictures: Rent-a-Wreck

Ed Alfke, the brains behind Rent-A-Wreck, visits the Salmon Arm franchise in March 1980. Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection and courtesy the archives@R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Ed Alfke, the brains behind Rent-A-Wreck, visited the Salmon Arm franchise in March 1980.

Alfke said his business was a homegrown Canadian idea and one of the few genuine bargains.

“We’re concerned with economics so it is back to basics with this no-frills car rental business,” he said.

Dave Belway and Daryl Durkee operated the Salmon Arm franchise. There were only 20 Rent-a-Wreck franchises in all of Canada at press time.

Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection and courtesy the archives@R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

