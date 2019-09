According to author Denis Marshall, this load of just-picked apples is headed for the Farmers’ Exchange. A.D. Booth’s trucking firm was a key player in the annual rush to deliver fruit to the local packing houses. Source: Marg Sansum Booth. Photograph courtesy the Denis Marshall collection at the Salmon Arm Museum, R.J. Haney Heritage Village

