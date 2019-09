Prizes galore for one 12-year-old and his prize livestock

Stuart Hanna, age 12, displays Fall Fair ribbons galore on his sweater, with his calf Quadra Haven in 1921. (Image from the Denis Marshall collection, provided by the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village).

Read more: Salmon Arm Fair attendance best in 10 years

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter