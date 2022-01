Salmon Arm protesters gather to send a message to the federal government, which was cutting funding to Crown corporation Via Rail, on December 13, 1989. Image from the Salmon Arm Observer collection, the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Rail stop

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Working on the railroad

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm