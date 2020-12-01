Shuswap history in pictures: Salmon run

People gather along the bank of the Adams River for the annual salmon run of 1978. Image courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
contact
Photo from Adams River salmon run, 1978.
People gather along the bank of the Adams River for the annual salmon run of 1978. Image courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
contact
Food drives are planned in Silver Creek, White Lake and other communities
1950s Gretsch, worth up to $26,000, belonged to resident Sherrie Favell
Food drive to take place Dec. 4, and 6 in front of Salmon Arm Walmart
Parents want renowned U.S. expert to do surgery on 12-year-old but they say MSP won’t pay
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update
Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett
Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4
The new season will be live-streamed starting in 2021
An officer who pursued the vehicle said he saw the occupants of the car ejected upon impact
Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale
Jessie Simpson was beaten with a baseball bat in 2016 and now lives in a long-term care facility
Respondents support faster local approvals, value added tax
Police said some participants weren’t aware of the public health order prohibiting gatherings
Wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province
A total of 490 cases remain active; 15 in hospital
Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors
Parents want renowned U.S. expert to do surgery on 12-year-old but they say MSP won’t pay
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update
According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact