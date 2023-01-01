Shuswap history in pictures: Shopping spree

From the Dec. 15, 1982 Observer: Jack and Bertha Lyons win a shopping spree from Dave Duncan, the manager of Safeway. Area manager Jim Arthur pops in for the photo shoot. A six pack of Coke is the first purchase! Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection at the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.
