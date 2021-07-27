Shuswap history in pictures: Shuswap Lake Boat Livery

Denis Marshall writes, “M.A. Gillis’ Shuswap Lake Boat Livery, based at Sicamous, was one of the area’s earliest and best-known fishing and sightseeing operations. Taken about 1926, the accompanying photo shows a party about to board the Tourist which was the last word in comfort and seaworthiness.” Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy June Gillis Johnson in care of the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.