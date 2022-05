“Shuswap Quarter Milers Club drew many interested spectators as they staged their first car show at the arena Saturday. Close to 40 vehicles spanned the range from antique to most modern,” reads the description of this photograph from the May 14, 1975 Salmon Arm Observer. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

