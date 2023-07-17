Sicamous North Okanagan baseball champions is the title of this photo from 1952. Note on the back of the photo reads: “L-R: Dave August, Pete Nowoezin, Lisle Lillie, Barney Ylisto, Robert Rinta, unknown, unknown, John Rokosh / Taken in Doug’s Field / Picture from Robert August.” <em>Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society photo </em>

Shuswap history in pictures: Sicamous North Okanagan champs

Photo from 1952

