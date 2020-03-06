Shuswap history in pictures: Sicamous Regatta

American Frank Duncan was photographing events at the Sicamous Regatta in 1913. In the middle of the photo is the C.P.R. Sicamous Hotel. According author A.D. Abercrombie, the C.P.R. built its first hotel at Sicamous in 1890. It was consumed by fire in 1898. A second hotel was erected in 1900, and a third storey was added to it in 1908. The hotel was internationally known for its comfortable furniture, homelike atmosphere, panoramic view and excellent cuisine. The hotel closed in 1956 and was eventually demolished about 1965. Photograph courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

