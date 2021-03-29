Shuswap history in pictures: Sickle mower

Sources close to the Salmon Arm Museum archivist identified this piece of farming equipment as a horse-drawn sickle mower. Our unidentified, locally raised valley boy went on to say, “I don’t see her water bottle – maybe she is just doing a short round!”
Who is our subject? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org if you can solve this mystery!
This image is from the Leger collection of photographs, entrusted to the archives room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
