Shuswap history in pictures: Sickle mower

Can you identify the subject in this photo?

Sources close to the Salmon Arm Museum archivist identified this piece of farming equipment as a horse-drawn sickle mower. Our unidentified, locally raised valley boy went on to say, “I don’t see her water bottle – maybe she is just doing a short round!”

Who is our subject? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org if you can solve this mystery!

This image is from the Leger collection of photographs, entrusted to the archives room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

