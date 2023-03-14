From the Feb. 16, 1983 Observer: Wayne Graham points to some of the finished signs for the Larch Hills cross-country ski area. The signs were made at the Sheltered Workshop and on display during the open house and Valentine tea. Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the archives at R.J. Haney heritage Village & Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: Signs of cross-country ski season

From the Feb. 16, 1983 Observer

From the Feb. 16, 1983 Observer: Wayne Graham points to some of the finished signs for the Larch Hills cross-country ski area. The signs were made at the Sheltered Workshop and on display during the open house and Valentine tea. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the archives at R.J. Haney heritage Village & Museum.

