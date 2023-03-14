Shuswap history in pictures: Signs of cross-country ski season

From the Feb. 16, 1983 Observer: Wayne Graham points to some of the finished signs for the Larch Hills cross-country ski area. The signs were made at the Sheltered Workshop and on display during the open house and Valentine tea. Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the archives at R.J. Haney heritage Village & Museum.

From the Feb. 16, 1983 Observer: Wayne Graham points to some of the finished signs for the Larch Hills cross-country ski area. The signs were made at the Sheltered Workshop and on display during the open house and Valentine tea. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the archives at R.J. Haney heritage Village & Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Ski buddies

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm