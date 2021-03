Author Denis Marshall writes, “Clearing snow from winter roads in the 1930s literally proceeded at a snail’s pace.” It took a week for the Department of Highways to cover the route with this Caterpillar “30” tractor with a runner-mounted caboose refuge for the operator. Photo credited to Joan Fraser Marshall and is from the Denis Marshall Collection courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

